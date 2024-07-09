Ravens Urged to Extend CB Before Training Camp
The Baltimore Ravens are just days away from beginning training camp, and thus ramping up into the regular season in September. It's easy to assume that they are done making roster moves until cuts roll around in late August, but that's far from the case.
Many have brought up the idea of another classic late-summer signing, but there's also the need for the Ravens to lock up their own players. In that regard, one player stands above the rest as Baltimore's top extension candidate.
According to Thomas Valentine of Pro Football Focus, Baltimore's move to make before training camp begins is extending cornerback Brandon Stephens, who is entering the final year of his rookie contract. Valentine isn't the first to make this suggestion, and he almost certainly won't be the last.
"A third-round pick in 2021, Brandon Stephens has transitioned from safety to cornerback in his three years in the NFL, starting 16 games as an outside cornerback for the Ravens in 2023," Valentine writes. "His 68.0 PFF coverage grade last year was the second-highest mark among Ravens cornerbacks, and with Ronald Darby moving on and Marlon Humphrey potentially transitioning to the slot, re-signing Stephens in the final year of his deal is a must.
"Stephens is still just 26 years old and heading into the prime of his career. The Ravens can re-sign him and pair him with Nate Wiggins, their 2024 first-round pick, and reap the benefits of having one of the NFL's better secondaries."
Stephens broke out in a big way last season, recording 74 total tackles, 11 passes defended and two interceptions. With Humphrey out to start the season, Stephens' emergence gave the Ravens some much-needed stability in the secondary.
Extending Stephens seems like a no-brainer, but of course, navigating the salary cap makes it tricky. According to Spotrac, the Ravens currently have roughly $6.4 million in available cap space, but more importantly, they're already about $2 million over next year's cap. Obviously they won't have to deal with next year's cap problem until, well, next year, but it's definitely something to keep in mind.
With Stephens looking like the Ravens' future No. 1 cornerback, extending him before he even has a chance to think about free agency would probably be a wise decision.
