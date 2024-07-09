Who Should Ravens Target In 2025 Draft?
As the regular season approaches, the Baltimore Ravens' goal remains bring home a third Vince Lombardi Trophy. However, their scouting department may already be looking past that.
While many NFL fans may view the draft as purely an offseason event, but the scouting process is year-round. Scouts already have a good idea of who could be the top prospects in next year's draft are going to be, and the upcoming college football season will only provide greater clarity.
On that note, Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus named one offensive prospect for each NFL team to watch this fall. For the Ravens, that prospect is Texas offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr.
"The Ravens moved on from Morgan Moses this past offseason, leaving a vacancy at right tackle (perhaps to be filled by rookie Roger Rosengarten)," Sikkema writes. "Left tackle Ronnie Stanley is under contract for just one more season, will be 31 years old next offseason and has dealt with injuries over the past four seasons.
"Offensive tackle will likely be high on Baltimore's priority list for 2025. Kelvin Banks Jr. is still raw in his technique but is an incredible athlete for the position. He has all the tools to be a starting-caliber left tackle."
Banks, who is now entering his junior season, has been a consistent presence on the Longhorns' offensive line, starting 27 games over the past two years. He was a first-team All-Big 12 selection last year and blocked for a strong passing and rushing offense.
The choice for a tackle specifically is quite interesting. It seems that Sikkema expects the Ravens to move on from Stanley, who earned first-team All-Pro honors in 2019 but has been plagued with injuries since then. There's a legitimate chance that this season could be Stanley's last in Baltimore, but it's far from a forgone conclusion, especially if he bounces back.
That said, the interior of the line looks much shakier with two new starting guards in Andrew Vorhees and Ben Cleveland. Things can obviously change between now and the draft, but as it currently stands, a guard may be the better choice to shore up the trenches.
