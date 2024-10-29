Ravens Lead League in Miserable Stat
The Baltimore Ravens are still stinging from their Week 8 loss on the road against the Cleveland Browns. Unfortunately, they were unable to keep Jameis Winston in check and ended up losing by a final score of 29-24.
With the loss, the Ravens ended up dropping to 5-3 on the season.
Despite the loss, Baltimore still looks the part of a serious Super Bowl contender. However, they will need their defense to step up a little bit more moving forward in order to live up to their full potential.
Currently, the Ravens are actually leading the entire NFL in one miserable defensive statistic.
As shared by Jamison Hensley of ESPN, Baltimore is leading the NFL in dropped interceptions with four. That certainly isn't a stat that teams want to lead the league in.
John Harbaugh commented about the brutal statistic.
"We have guys with good hands; they can catch the ball," Harbaugh said. "So I'm very confident that we're going to do it going forward, but I'd like to see it happen real soon.”
While it's not an ideal statistic to lead the league in, it does show that the Ravens have been in position to make some big plays. If they can capitalize on those situations moving forward, they will be just fine.
Offensively, Lamar Jackson and company have been very dynamic. They can put up points in bunches.
Unfortunately, neither side of the football played up to its potential last week against the Browns. They need to use the loss as motivation and fuel to come out on fire in Week 9.
In Week 9, Baltimore will play host to the Denver Broncos. That should be a great opportunity for the Ravens to get back on track and pick up a win to move past the AFC North rivalry loss.
Hopefully, they'll be able to clean things up defensively moving forward and actually come through with forced turnovers instead of missed opportunities.
