Ravens Urged to Reunite with Intriguing Playmaker
The Baltimore Ravens may be one of the most likely teams to make a move before the NFL trade deadline, and one of their primary areas of need is wide receiver.
The Ravens struck out on Davante Adams, but they have been connected to a bunch of other wide outs who could potentially be available before Nov. 5.
Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine has identified a very interesting potential target for Baltimore: Los Angeles Rams receiver Demarcus Robinson.
"Demarcus Robinson has continued to show a penchant for making big plays in big games with the Rams," Holder wrote. "However, with Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp returning to the lineup from injuries the Rams might be willing to part with him."
This wouldn't be Robinson's first rodeo in Baltimore, either.
Robinson spent one season with the Ravens in 2022, where he played in every game and hauled in 48 receptions—a career high—for 458 yards and a couple of touchdowns.
The 30-year-old has logged 15 catches for 233 yards and three scores this year and reached the end zone twice during the Rams' Week 8 win over the Minnesota Vikings.
Robinson, who played his collegiate football at the University of Florida, was originally selected by the Kansas City Chiefs in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft.
He spent the first six years of his career with the Chiefs, representing a solid auxiliary option for Patrick Mahomes. His best campaign in Kansas City came in 2020, when he caught 45 passes for 466 yards and three touchdowns.
The Ravens are in obvious need of another weapon in their aerial attack, and while they may not land a bona fide star at wide receiver, Robinson would be a very viable option.
Baltimore is 5-3 and will host the Denver Broncos next Sunday.
