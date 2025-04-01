Ravens Legend Terrell Suggs Sentenced To Probation
Former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs has been sentenced to 18 months of supervised probation for flashing a gun during a 2024 incident at a Starbucks drive-thru in Arizona, the Baltimore Banner reports.
As part of the sentencing, Suggs, 42, must also perform 100 hours of community service, participate in a mental health screening and undergo any necessary treatment, and complete anger management counseling. He must also forfeit any weapons, ammunition and accessories related to the incident.
Suggs previously pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of disorderly conduct in February.
Craig Penrod, Suggs' attorney, asked the judge to sentence the former NFL star to one year of probation.
“Terrell has always been a law abiding citizen, has no prior convictions and unfortunately overreacted and displayed his handgun while pointing to the ground as he drove away in order to deter the alleged victim, who had been aggressive through the incident, from following him home,” Penrod wrote, per the Banner.
The incident took place on March 10, 2024 in Scottsdale. Police say Suggs pulled up too far in the drive-through, then proceeded to hit another vehicle while backing up.
An argument between Suggs and the other driver ensued, with Suggs reportedly calling him a "p**** ass cracker" and threatening "I'll kill your b**** ass." He then reached out of his driver's window to show his gun, though police say he didn't point it at the man.
Suggs has had other legal incidents before, but was either acquitted of the charges or simply didn't have any filed against him.
Suggs had 132.5 sacks over his 16 years with the Ravens, by far the most in franchise history. He won Super Bowl XLVII with the Ravens in 2012, as well as Super Bowl LIV with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2019. He just missed out on the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility this year.
