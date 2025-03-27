Ravens New Weapon Has Grim Fantasy Outlook
The Baltimore Ravens' signing of star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins already looks to be a great move, as for just one year and $5 million, they nabbed one of the best receivers of his generation who still has some gas in the tank at 32 years old.
However, fantasy football managers could find themselves singing a different tune come fall.
ESPN provided a fantasy football analysis of some notable players who've changed teams this offseason, and analyst Liz Loza gave a rather bleak outlook for Hopkins.
"Set to join his fifth team in 13 years, Hopkins averaged a career-low five targets per game, splitting the season between Tennessee and Kansas City in 2024," Loza wrote. "The 32-year-old managed almost 11 fantasy points per game as a member of the Chiefs, registering double-digit fantasy points in four outings from Weeks 8 through 17."
"Clearly focused on ending his career on a Super Bowl contending club, the vet could struggle for looks in Baltimore, particularly with Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman and Mark Andrews all vying for opportunities. Ultimately, this is a better signing in real life than for fantasy. Hopkins brings plenty of experience and savvy to the Ravens, but his potentially capped involvement makes him more of a WR4/WR5 for fantasy football purposes."
It's somewhat surprising to hear a take like this considering how much excitement there is in Baltimore surrounding this move. From a fantasy perspective, though, Loza's analysis makes sense.
The best fantasy wideouts are the ones who generate a ton of targets, and as Baltimore's likely No. 3 receiver behind Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman, Hopkins falls outside that category. He's been in it for the vast majority of his career, but at this stage, he's better suited to a smaller role.
Still, if Hopkins can maintain his 11 fantasy points per game that he managed at Kansas City, then he should have a place on a good number of teams.
At any rate, it's very clear that Hopkins isn't aiming to rack up crazy stats any more, but get himself a Super Bowl ring before his inevitable retirement. He made it to the big game for the first time with the Chiefs, and now believes he can win one with the Ravens.
"I felt like I can give a lot – especially to this receivers group and guys in the locker room as well," Hopkins told reporters on March 14. "I'm pretty sure there are some guys who've played in the Super Bowl [or] might have won a Super Bowl here, but for myself, if someone asks, obviously I'm here to help and make everyone better."
