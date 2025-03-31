Ravens President Praises John Harbaugh Following Contract Extension
The Baltimore Ravens have been one of the NFL's model franchises from top to bottom when it comes to having a winning culture and being a perennial playoff and Super Bowl contender for the bulk of their 30 years of existence. They are regularly aligned at all three levels of leadership from ownership to the front office and coaching staff.
In his nearly two decades at the helm on the team side of the organization, head coach John Harbaugh has been instrumental in not only upholding their high standards but enhancing them. His ability to lead, learn, grow and innovate are all prime reasons he is worthy of the three-year extension the team signed him on Friday.
When speaking with reporters at the annual league meetings, Ravens team president Sashi Brown talked about how continuity has been the "calling card" of the organization since its rise to prominence at the turn of the century and praised the Super Bowl-winning head coach for his steadiness while expressing excitement about the team's continued commitment to him.
"He's been so steady, helped us really establish the Ravens way," Brown said. "Unbelievable leader, good friend, tremendously organized, sets a culture, and he evolves himself which has been phenomenal to watch. I take a lot away in terms of my own growth just being alongside him, watching him."
The 2025 season was set to be the final year on Harbaugh's previous contract and extending him was one of their top priorities heading into the offseason.
"I'm really glad to get a deal done with him," Brown said. "It's kind of been our normal cadence, which is before he even enters his final year, we extend him."
The player-friendly culture and track record of winning Harbaugh has continued to foster over the years has made Baltimore an alluring destination for prospective veteran free agents. After officially signing his deal with the Ravens, five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins listed it as one of the primary reasons he decided to join the Charm City franchise.
"From the head coach down, I feel like everyone, they compete, they're dawgs, and I feel like this organization [and] this team matches who I am," Hopkins said.
