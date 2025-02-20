Ravens Legend Terrell Suggs Pleads Guilty to Disorderly Conduct
Legendary Baltimore Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs pleaded guilty on Thursday to a reduced charge of disorderly conduct for flashing a gun during a drive-thru confrontation last year, The Baltimore Banner reports.
As part of the plea agreement, Suggs, 42, will be required to perform 100 hours of community service, complete anger management counseling and spend time on probation. His sentencing is scheduled for April. In return, prosecutors dropped a charge of threatening or intimidating.
“I plead guilty, your honor,” Suggs said during the hearing.
The charges stem from an incident on March 10, when, according to a police report, Suggs pulled up too far at a Starbucks drive-thru in Scottsdale, Arizona, then backed up and hit the vehicle behind him. Suggs and the man driving the vehicle then got into a verbal altercation, with the former making an obscene gesture before they traded swears at each other. The situation escalated until Suggs called the man a "p**** a** cracker" and said "I'll kill your b**** a**" while holding a gun out of his driver-side window.
A month later, officers arrested Suggs during a traffic stop, noting he still had the gun in his car.
Denise White, Suggs' representative at EAG Sports, said in a statement that the former NFL star is "relieved he can now put this unfortunate incident behind him."
“The safety and well-being of his family and himself have always been his top priority, and he is grateful that they are all safe,” White said, per The Banner. “He appreciates the support and understanding from everyone during this time and he looks forward to moving forward.”
Suggs' attorney could not be reached for comment by The Banner.
The No. 10 pick in the 2003 NFL Draft, Suggs spent 16 seasons in Baltimore, earning seven Pro Bowl selections, a Defensive Rookie of the Year award and a Defensive Player of the Year award in 2011. With 132.5 sacks in purple and black, he's by far the Ravens' all-time leader in that category. He also has two Super Bowl rings, first with the Ravens in 2012 and then with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2019.
Suggs was previously arrested and charged for aggravated assault in Phoenix in 2003, but he was later acquitted. His former girlfiend, Candace Williams, also obtained a temporary protective order against him in 2012, though he was not charged and a Baltimore County judge dismissed the order.
