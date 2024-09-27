Ravens Linked to Trade for Superstar WR
The Baltimore Ravens are in dire need of some help in their receiving corps, and the Tennessee Titans may have the answer for them.
With the Titans getting off to an 0-3 start, trade rumors are being to swirl around star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, and Anthony Palacios of Last Word On Sports has mentioned the Ravens as a potential destination for the veteran.
"The Ravens and Chiefs may be better fits for Hopkins due to their recent history of success in the postseason and they could look to bolster their offense," Palacios wrote.
ESPN's Dan Graziano initially linked the Pittsburgh Steelers to Hopkins, but there is no question that Baltimore would make sense, too.
Outside of Zay Flowers, the cupboard is pretty bare for the Ravens at wide receiver. As a matter of fact, Flowers is the only wide out on the roster with double-figure catches through three games.
The receiver position has been a problem area for Baltimore for quite some time, and this past offseason, the Ravens did not do much of anything to address the issue outside of selecting Devontez Walker in the fourth round of the draft. Walker does not even have a catch yet.
Hopkins may not be the same dominant pass-catcher from his Houston Texans days, but he would certainly make Baltimore's aerial attack better.
The 32-year-old has gotten off to a slow start in 2024, having logged just eight catches for 90 yards and a touchdown, but last season, he hauled in 75 receptions for 1,057 yards and seven scores.
Hopkins began his career with the Texans in 2013 and remained with the club through 2019, making four trips to the Pro Bowl and earning a pair of First-Team All-Pro selections. He was traded to the Arizona Cardinals in 2020, where he made the Pro Bowl and notched First-Team All-Pro honors yet again during his first season there.
However, Hopkins was an overall disappointment with the Cardinals and was released in 2023, when he signed with the Titans.
We'll see if the Ravens make a play for Hopkins in the coming weeks.
