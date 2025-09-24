Ravens Look to Turn Page After Ugly Loss
The Baltimore Ravens' 38-30 loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 3 was as bad as any they've had in a long time. Not in the sense that it was a heartbreaking defeat, but in the sense that they were outplayed, outmuscled and out-coached as a team that should be competing for Super Bowls.
If there's any silver lining, one loss doesn't define a season, so long as the Ravens don't let it. Now, the key is to turn the page, because their schedule doesn't get any easier going forward.
Next up, the Ravens travel to face the Kansas City Chiefs in a showdown between AFC heavyweights. Like the Ravens, the Chiefs enter this game at 1-2 on the year, but seeing as they've ruled the conference with an iron first recently - winning five of the past six AFC titles - they're still incredibly dangerous. They've also been the Ravens' Kryptonite recently, with Patrick Mahomes boasting a 5-1 record against Lamar Jackson (including playoffs).
After the Lions game, head coach John Harbaugh made it clear his players need to turn the page immediately.
"Our guys fought, but we didn't do the things we needed to do to win the game," Harbaugh told reporters. "We have some things we need to get better at, things we're going to be disappointed in when we watch that tape. [There are] things we have to get better at. Our focus right now has to be toward Kansas City, and that's what we're going to do. We'll get ready for that game and get ready to go play it."
The last time the Ravens and Chiefs played was in the 2024 kickoff game, and it was an instant classic. The Ravens appeared to score a touchdown as time expired to put them an extra point away from tying - or alternatively, a two-point conversion away from winning - but Isaiah Likely just barely out of bounds after review. Kansas City held on for a 27-20 wins, its first of many close victories last season.
Before that, the Chiefs also defeated the Ravens in the 2023 AFC Championship Game, which was especially disappointing considering Baltimore had home-field advantage the No. 1 seed.
Coming off a tough loss and heading into a matchup with their boogeyman, the Ravens will look to take some lessons from their beating against the Lions to their matchup with the Chiefs.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!