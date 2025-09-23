Ravens Star RB Hits New Career Low in Lions Loss
Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry is one of the most decorated active players in the NFL, as there's no doubt that a golden jacket awaits him at the end of his legendary career,
However, the start of the 2025 season has been one to forget for the future Hall of Famer.
Henry shot the Ravens in the foot in the primetime spotlight once again on Monday night at home, losing a fumble in the fourth quarter that gave the Detroit Lions the ball back when Baltimore was looking to orchestrate a go-ahead drive. The Ravens ended up losing 38-30 to fall to 1-2.
Derrick Henry's New Career-Low Milestone
This marked a new career-low for Henry. He has now lost two fumbles in the fourth quarter of the same season for the first time in his NFL career, per ESPN's Joe Buck on the game's telecast.
Given that the Ravens still had a chance after the turnover, it certainly wasn't as catastrophic as the one he had in the fourth quarter of Week 1's 41-40 loss to the Buffalo Bills that led to an epic comeback, but it still hurt nonetheless. He also fumbled in Week 2's win over the Cleveland Browns, but the Ravens recovered that one.
Henry took full accountability for the fumble while speaking to the media after the game.
"I'm at a loss for words," Henry said, per the team website. "It's not a good feeling. I'm going to keep working to get it fixed."
Dating back to his time with the Tennessee Titans, Henry hasn't been known for fumbling issues, but the mishaps have certainly happened at the worst of times. Of his 19 career total fumbles, 10 have come in the fourth quarter, which includes the two lost this season.
It's worth noting that this statistic includes all of his fumbles, even those recovered by his team.
In his first year with the Ravens last season, Henry had just three fumbles, losing one.
He finished Monday night's loss to Detroit with 12 carries for 50 yards and a touchdown in what was a quiet performance overall until the fumble stole the headlines.
If the Ravens want to finally break through and make it to a Super Bowl in the Lamar Jackson era, Henry will need to figure out the fumbling issues quick.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!