Former Ravens FB Says Steelers Games Shortened Career
Today, the rivalry between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers is arguably the fiercest in the league. Back in the late 2000s and early 2010s, no other rivalry even came close.
Baltimore and Pittsburgh have been battling for AFC North dominance for decades now, but this era was when both teams were at their peak. The matchups during that time were nothing short of brutal, and it was common for multiple players to leave any given game with injury.
No year better showcased this feud better than 2008, when the two teams played three times culminating in an AFC Championship Game bloodbath. Those games were so intense that former NFL fullback Lorenzo Neal, a member of that 2008 Ravens team, believes those three games took years off his career.
“I was in Baltimore the year of the [’08/09] AFC Championship Game. We lose to the Steelers, probably could’ve won that game. We lost to them three times that year. That was the year that pretty much retired me because it was just Le’Ron McClain, who played fullback, that I was blocking for, and Ray Rice. That year took at least two years off my career. I think I would’ve played another two or three years if I didn’t go to Baltimore,” Neal said on the "Bleav in Chargers" podcast.
Neal's short stint in Baltimore was essentially the end of his career, as even though he signed with the then-Oakland Raiders in 2009, he was released with an injury settlement just before the regular season.
Even still, Neal had a long and very productive NFL career. He played 16 seasons with seven different teams, although is primarily known for his time with the then-San Diego Chargers from 2003-2007. When all was said and done, Neal earned four Pro Bowl selections, two first-team All-Pro nods and a spot on the NFL 2000s All-Decade Team.
Today, Neal's story serves as a testament to just how fierce those Ravens-Steelers games truly were, and fans hope that ferocity will return some day.
