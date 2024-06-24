Ravens' Receiving Corps Still Ranks Low
The Baltimore Ravens' receiving corps has been deemed a weakness for years, and even now, they're still catching flack for it.
Even with the Ravens making big additions to their pass-catching group over the past couple of years, such as rising star Isaiah Likely and 2023 first-round pick Zay Flowers, it's still not enough to earn respect in the eyes of pundits. Case in point, Trevor Skimma of Pro Football Focus placed Baltimore at No. 23 on a recent ranking of every team's receiving corps.
"Tight end Mark Andrews‘ injury in 2023 significantly lowered the ceiling of the Ravens' receiving group," Sikkema writes. "Andrews, who comes in at No. 3 in ahead of the 2024 season, is joined in the tight end room by a good running mate in Isaiah Likely.
"Zay Flowers earned a 75.6 PFF overall grade as a rookie and should continue to be a big player, but Baltimore will need more from Rashod Bateman and Nelson Agholor to ascend this list."
This ranking represents a significant drop from last year, when Baltimore came in at No. 15. To be fair, that drop is somewhat warranted considering the Ravens lost Odell Beckham Jr., their No. 2 receiver last season.
There is a chance for the Ravens to climb up these rankings, but as Sikkema notes, it hinges on their depth receivers to make an impact. Agholor had a decent first year in Baltimore as a depth option, and the team would surely appreciate another similar or better performance.
The bigger X-factor is Bateman, a 2021 first-round pick who has been largely underwhelming to this point. The former Minnesota star has dealt with injuries throughout his first three seasons, and the Ravens gave him an extension this offseason as a vote of confidence. Even still, it feels like a make-or-break season for the young wideout.
Lamar Jackson has certainly done more with less throughout his time in Baltimore, so even with a below-average receiving corps, he could still do a ton of damage this season.
