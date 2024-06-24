Did Ravens Add Enough On Defense?
After fielding the NFL's best defense last season, the Baltimore Ravens may have an uphill battle to get back to that point this season.
Baltimore lost several key pieces of last year's top-ranked defense, including Pro Bowl linebacker Patrick Queen, ball-hawking safety Geno Stone and sack artist Jadeveon Clowney, and that's just on the field. In the coaching ranks, defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald left to become head coach of the Seattle Seahawks, and several key assistants left for other opportunities.
With all the losses the Ravens suffered on defense, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic believes living up to last year's success will be a very tall order.
"This offseason saw an exodus from arguably the league’s best defense in 2023. Defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald and key position coaches Dennard Wilson and Anthony Weaver left for promotions elsewhere. The Ravens also lost outside linebackerJadeveon Clowney, inside linebacker Patrick Queen, cornerback Ronald Darby and safety Geno Stone, among others, in free agency," Zrebiec writes. "They added some pieces in the draft and are confident several younger players will emerge at other spots.
"Still, their defensive depth, particularly at outside and inside linebacker and safety, could become a significant problem if injuries hit."
The good news is that the Ravens still have no shortage of talent on defense. Linebacker Roquan Smith and safeties Kyle Hamilton and Marcus Williams are some of the best players at their respective positions, while others such as defensive tackle Justin Madubuike and cornerback Marlon Humphrey aren't too far behind. Then there's the new additions, with rookie corners Nate Wiggins and T.J. Tampa being the most notable.
Right now, it's fair to say that Baltimore's defense is worse than it was last season, but the difference is manageable. And if the younger players take their expected strides, then the Ravens should be just fine on the defensive side of the ball.
