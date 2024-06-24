Ravens' Center Projects As Future All-Pro
Based on his current pace, Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum could very well be the next great offensive lineman to wear purple and black.
The No. 25 pick in the 2022 draft out of Iowa, Linderbaum has quickly established himself as one of the best centers in the entire league and earned a Pro Bowl nod in just his second season. He took some flack for his pass-blocking as a rookie, but improved tremendously in his second season as he didn't allow a single sack all year.
Baltimore's offensive line is a question after losing three starters this offseason, but having an excellent centerpiece (literally) in Linderbaum is a great luxury.
At just 24 years old, Linderbaum likely hasn't even reached his full potential yet. In fact, CBS Sports believes Linderbaum has All-Pro potential when comparing him to other recent All-Pro centers.
"Linderbaum has just a 2.3% beaten rate in 32 games, according to TruMedia. The outlet has credited him with just four sacks allowed," CBS Sports writes.
Not only does Linderbaum match the intangibles of a typical All-Pro center, but him being an early-pick also lines up with with the best at his position.
If Linderbaum's growth from Year 1 to Year 2 is a sign of what's to come, then the Ravens should feel very good about the middle of their offensive line.
