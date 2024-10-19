Ravens Lose 2 Players For Bucs Game
The Baltimore Ravens have ruled out both linebacker Malik Harrison and running back Rasheen Ali for Monday night's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as revealed on the team's final injury report.
Harrison hasn't practiced for two weeks due to a groin injury, and did not play in Sunday's win over the Washington Commanders. The 26-year-old has played 16 percent of possible defensive snaps this season and recorded 10 total tackles. Without Harrison for the second-straight game, the Ravens will turn to Chris Board and Josh Ross as inside linebacker depth.
Ali made his regular season debut last week after starting the season exclusively on special teams while Derrick Henry and Justice Hill took snaps in the backfield. He started the season on injured reserve due to a neck injury, and is now missing time due to an unrelated ankle injury. Thankfully, head coach John Harbaugh said Ali's injury is not "super serious," so he will likely avoid going on IR for a second time.
Additionally, the Ravens placed wide receiver/return specialist Deonte Harty on injured reserve earlier Saturday with a knee injury. Harty has been the primary returner for both punts and kicks this season, and without him, players such as Hill and Tylan Wallace will see an increased role on return duties.
Two other defenders have game statuses as well, with Arthur Maulet being questionable and defensive tackle Broderick Washington being doubtful. Maulet has yet to play this season after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery during training camp and tweaking his hamstring during his return window, but he is getting healthier and was a full participant in practice for the first time all season on Saturday. Washington missed the Commanders game due to a knee injury that has kept him limited in practice this week.
The Ravens face the Bucs on the road in a battle of 4-2 teams on Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET.
