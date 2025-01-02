Ravens Lose RB For Second-Straight Game
The Baltimore Ravens have ruled out running back Justice Hill for Saturday's regular season finale against the Cleveland Browns, sidelining him for the second-consecutive game.
Hill, 27, initially suffered a concussion in the Ravens' win over the Piittsburgh Steelers on Dec. 21, which also caused him to miss the win over the Houston Texans on Christmas Day. However, he's now out due to an illness that seemingly swept through the building earlier this week, though he's the only one who didn't practice all week.
"[It's] illness, illness. [Hill]'s still in the protocol because he has to come out and practice," head coach John Harbaugh told reporters Thursday. "The illness is what's keeping him off the field right now; it's not the concussion. The concussion's gone."
Hill is enjoying possibly the best season of his career as the No. 2 back behind Derrick Henry. He's been solid as a rusher, but has been especially effective as a receiver and pass-blocker. His contributions were enough to earn him a two-year extension back in September, and a well-earned one at that.
The Ravens also ruled out cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis, who hasn't played since the bye week due to a hamstring injury.
Two other players are listed as questionable in tight end Charlie Kolar (forearm) and guard Patrick Mekari (illness). Kolar is working his way back from injured reserve after missing the past five games, while Mekari was one of several players who battled illness this week.
Offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley and defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike, who also battled illness, have no injury designations and are good to go for this game. Joining them are wide receiver Nelson Agholor (concussion) and running back Rasheen Ali (hip).
