Nine Ravens Selected To Pro Bowl
There will be a lot of purple and black at this year's Pro Bowl Games.
On Thursday morning, the NFL announced the full rosters for the 2024 Pro Bowl Games in Orlando, Florida, and nine Ravens made the cut, the most of any team. It's the most Pro Bowlers they've had since 2019, when they had 12 to tie NFL record for most in one season.
The full list is as follows, with how many times they've made the Pro Bowl and an asterik denoting starters for the AFC squad:
- WR Zay Flowers (1st)
- SS Kyle Hamilton (2nd)*
- RB Derrick Henry (5th)*
- CB Marlon Humphrey (4th)
- QB Lamar Jackson (4th)
- C Tyler Linderbaum (2nd)
- DT Nnamdi Madubuike (2nd)
- FB Patrick Ricard (5th)*
- ILB Roquan Smith (3rd)*
Of the nine players that earned Pro Bowl honors, seven of them were drafted by the Ravens, with Henry and Smith being the only exceptions. The Ravens' front office has long been hailed as one of the best in not just the NFL, but all of sports, and their drafting record absolutely backs that reputation up.
Additionally, the Ravens have seven Pro Bowl alternates: outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy, left tackle Ronnie Stanley, tight end Mark Andrews, long snapper Nick Moore, kicker Justin Tucker, linebacker/special teamer Chris Board and guard Daniel Faalele. It goes to show the sheer talent of this roster, and why Baltimore is a true Super Bowl threat.
The Pro Bowl games will take place in Orlando from Jan. 30-Feb. 2, with the flag football game serving as the main event on the final day at Camping World Stadium.
