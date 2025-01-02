Ravens' Three Biggest Pro Bowl Snubs
The Baltimore Ravens are very well-represented at this year's Pro Bowl Games, with a league-high nine players earning invitations on Thursday morning. However, there very easily could've been more players headed to Orlando later this month.
In addition to the nine Pro Bowl selections, seven more Ravens were named as alternates, and a few of them had strong arguments to make the main rosters. So, here's a look at Baltimore's three biggest Pro Bowl snubs.
TE Mark Andrews
Sure, Andrews had an unusually slow start to the season, but he's been on a tear for the better part of three months now. The three-time Pro Bowler has 10 touchdowns in his past 11 games, two more than any other tight end has the entire season. He's also etched his name into the record books, becoming the Ravens' all-time leader in total touchdowns (rushing and receiving) with 50 for his career.
What's likely holding Andrews back is having just 51 receptions for 619 yards on the season. Those aren't bad numbers, but low compared to the other AFC tight ends who did make the cut. Las Vegas Raiders rookie Brock Bowers has 108 receptions for 1,144 yards, while Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce has 97 receptions for 823 yards (and is also a shoe-in for the fan vote because of his personal life but that's a different can of worms). Still, one could make the argument that Andrews' 10 touchdowns could give him a leg up over Bowers and Kelce, who have just seven between them.
OT Ronnie Stanley
After battling injuries for several years, Stanley has bounced back in a big way in 2024. According to Pro Football Focus, he's allowed just two sacks on 539 pass-blocking snaps, and has helped pave the way for the Ravens' dominant ground game.
All of the AFC offensive tackles who made it - Dion Dawkins of the Buffalo Bills, Rayshawn Slater of the Los Angeles Chargers and Laremy Tunsil of the Houston Texans - are having great seasons in their own right, so it's hard to say one of them should've been left out. However, Stanley deserves some recognition for the bounce-back season he's enjoying.
OLB Kyle Van Noy
Van Noy has been an absolute monster in his age-33 season, recording a career-high 11.5 sacks in 15 games. For context, that's the same amount as Pittsburgh Steelers star T.J. Watt, who's now made the Pro Bowl for the past seven seasons and won Defensive Player of the Year in 2021.
Unfortunately, the AFC is simply loaded with great pass rushers. All three players with more sacks than him are in the conference, and even then, Texans defensive end Danielle Hunter (12 sacks) was snubbed as well. The one player who does stand out as an odd selection is Chargers outside linebacker Khalil Mack, who has just six sacks on the year.
That said, Van Noy has played with a massive chip on his shoulder since coming to Baltimore early last season, and this snub should only give him more fuel.
