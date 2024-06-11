Ravens Lose DB Candidate to Dolphins
As the Baltimore Ravens continue to seach for safety depth late in free agency, another potential option came off the board on Tuesday night. According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, free agent safety Marcus Maye is signing with the Miami Dolphins.
Maye, a seven-year NFL veteran who previously played for the New York Jets and New Orleans Saints, had been named as a potential fit for the Ravens. The 31-year-old has never been an outright star, but he has been a solid safety throughout his entire career.
Given the Ravens' current situation, Maye could've been exactly what they needed. Baltimore has two of the league's best safeties in Kyle Hamilton and Marcus Williams, but the depth behind them is unproven to say the least.
Currently, the Ravens' competition for a third safety is among the tightest on the roster ahead of mandatory minicamp. Fourth-year safety Ar'Darius Washington appears to have the edge in said competition, but other possible options include seventh-round pick Sanoussi Kane and undrafted rookie Beau Brade.
That's only mentioning the players currently on the roster. Even this late in the offseason, there are still a few notable safeties available in free agency. The biggest name in the bunch is former All-Pro Jamal Adams, whom the Ravens recently hosted for a visit.
Unfortunately for the Ravens, Maye taking his talents to South Beach means one of those notable safeties is now off the market. It will be interesting to see what moves general manager Eric DeCosta makes in the home stretch of the offseason, if any.
