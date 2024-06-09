Former Ravens TE Announces Retirement
Former Baltimore Ravens draft pick and current New York Giants tight end Darren Waller is retiring from football, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.
A 2015 sixth-round pick out of Georgia Tech, Waller's time in Baltimore is an oft forgotten part of his career. He appeared in 18 games over his two seasons with the Ravens, catching 12 passes for 103 yards and two touchdowns.
Sadly, Waller struggled with substance abuse throughout his time with the Ravens, being suspended for four games in 2016 and the entire 2017 season due to violation of league policy. He has managed to overcome his past demons though, and even started the Darren Waller Foundation in 2020 to help kids avoid and conquer drug and alcohol addiction.
The Las Vegas Raiders signed Waller off the Ravens' practice squad in November of 2018, and it was with the Silver and Black that he finally broke out. He posted back-to-back 1,100-yard seasons in 2019 and 2020, and the Raiders rewarded him for his strong play with a three-year, $51 million extension in September 2022.
Waller was then traded to the Giants for a 2023 third-round pick last offseason, but his injury issues over the past couple of years sadly followed him to the Big Apple. After playing just 12 games for the Giants, in which he caught 52 passes for 552 yards and one touchdown, Waller is now hanging up his cleats at the age of 31.
Following the news of Waller's retirement, the Giants put out a statement to honor his career.
“We have great respect for Darren as a person and player. We wish him nothing but the best,” the Giants said in a statement, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.
