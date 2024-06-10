Ravens Linked to Former Saints DB
Between Kyle Hamilton and Marcus Williams, the Baltimore Ravens have what many rightly see as the best safety duo in the league.
When it comes to depth behind that duo though, that's a different story. After the offseason departure of Geno Stone, who finished second in the league with seven interceptions last season, the Ravens are in desperate need of a third safety.
Baltimore has some players waiting in the wings to take that third safety spot, most notably Ar'Darius Washington, but none of them have much experience. The Ravens also recently hosted free agent and former All-Pro Jamal Adams for a visit, but couldn't reach an agreement with him.
That said, there is another free agent safety who could be right at home in Baltimore. According to David Latham of Last Word on Sports, the Ravens would be a logical destination for veteran safety Marcus Maye.
"The Ravens, meanwhile, are actively looking for another safety. While Kyle Hamilton and Marcus Williams are both above-average starters, Baltimore uses more three-safety looks than any other team in the league," Latham writes. "With Geno Stone now in Cincinnati, the Ravens recently brought in Jamal Adams for a free agent visit. However, he left without a contract, and Marcus Maye could be a better fit as a free agent.
"At this point in his career, Adams is nothing more than a glorified linebacker. Marcus Maye might not be a superstar, but the free agent is decent in both coverage and against the run, making him an ideal third safety who can step into either starting role at a moment’s notice. Armed with just under $6 million in cap space, Maye is a solid low-cost replacement for Stone."
Maye 31, spent the first five years of his career with the New York Jets and the last two with the New Orleans Saints. In that time, he's racked up 409 total tackles, 28 passes defended and eight interceptions. While never an outright star, he has been a solid player everywhere he's gone.
Last season wasn't Maye's best though, as he only played seven games due to injury and a suspension following a DUI incident. He was solide when on the field, but his availability has been a concern throughout his career.
As just a third safety behind Hamilton and Williams, he could be right at home with the Ravens.
