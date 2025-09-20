Ravens Lose Star TE Again vs. Lions
Baltimore Ravens star tight end Isaiah Likely has been ruled out for the team's Week 3 "Monday Night Football" matchup against the Detroit Lions, per the final injury report.
The Ravens also ruled out three other key players in defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike (whom head coach John Harbaugh already ruled out beforehand), fullback Patrick Ricard and edge rusher Kyle Van Noy. Likely and Ricard have yet to play this season, while Madubuike and Van Noy are dealing with more recent injuries.
Likely, 25, broke a bone in his foot during training camp in late July and missed more than a month of practice. He returned to practice in a limited capacity ahead of the Ravens' Week 2 matchup against the Cleveland Browns and remained a limited participant this week. However, he's still in the process of working his way back to being game-ready, and he knows it's wise to take it slow.
"I feel like that's [with] everything to go with the injury," Likely told reporters. "You always want to look at the long game, because at the end of the day, in this league, it's a turtle's race. You don't want to get in [games in] September at 80 percent [health]. [I] really understand that January is so far away, so I want to [play].
"Obviously, we just put up 40-plus [points in] back-to-back [games], so knowing that the offense is well capable to be able to be themselves, whether I'm on or off the field, knowing that I'm in no rush, and they're not rushing me to get back. [Being] limited isn't helping anybody. You guys want to see me be me."
When asked about his chances of playing in Week 3, Likely emphasized he was "taking it day by day right now" while also reiterating his desire to get back on the field.
The absence of Likely and Ricard has had a noticeable impact on the Ravens' offense through two games, especially with the other tight ends not being very productive.
With Madubuike and Van Noy now out, though, the defense has also been bit by the injury bug. They are the Ravens' two most accomplished pass rushers, and if they end up missing extended time, it's going to be up to the young players up front to pick up the slack.
