Five Ravens X-Factors for Bengals Primetime Matchup

In the Baltimore Ravens' crucial Week 13 AFC North matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals on Thanksgiving night, the difference in the game could come down to how an individual player performs when it matters most or over the course of the game, making the most of their opportunities. Here are five players who could wind up tilting the scales in the two-time defending division champion's favor.

With veteran Justice Hill ruled out of this game with a neck injury, the third-year pro, who was already deserving of being more involved in the offense, doesn't have anyone ahead of him on the depth chart to stop him from having a larger role and profound impact in this game.

There's no reason the blazing speedster shouldn't have double-digit touches for the first time this season, and after showing he can provide a spark in limited action, he could break out in a big way with extended playing times. Mitchell is averaging 5.8 yards per carry and 8.8 yards per catch and is a great change-of-pace complement to five-time Pro Bowl starter Derrick Henry.

Sep 14, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco (15) is pressured by Baltimore Ravens linebacker Mike Green (45) during the second quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Coming off one of the best and most disruptive games of the season, the second-round rookie could begin to drum up some second-half of the season Defensive Rookie of the Year buzz with another strong outing under a national spotlight.

In the most recent matchups between these two teams, former first-rounder Odafe Oweh gave Bengals Pro Bowl left tackle and former Raven, Orlando Brown, a lot of problems off the edge in pass rush situations and Green is a off a similar explosive athletic profile with even more bend so Joe Burrow's blindside could be where some key pressures and sacks come from in this game.

TE Isaiah Likely

Oct 6, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely (80) runs with the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Any one of or multiple of the Ravens' three tight ends could go off in this game against a Bengals defense that has allowed nearly 1,000 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns to the position group in 11 games. However, this could finally be the game where the dynamic fourth-year pro finally breaks out and finds the end zone for the first time this year and generates some big catch and run plays against Cincinnati's two rookie off-ball linebackers and former Ravens safety Geno Stone.

Nov 23, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New York Jets wide reciever John Metchie III (3) scores a touchdown as Baltimore Ravens safety Alohi Gilman (12) defends during the second quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

The sixth-year veteran has started every game since being acquired by the Ravens in a trade that sent Oweh to the Los Angeles Chargers prior to Week 6. With All-Pro Swiss Army knife defender Kyle Hamilton expected to play despite dealing with an ankle injury, he could be asked to do more to lighten his immense workload. Gilman has struggled with missed tackles in space at times, but he is constantly around the ball and ball carriers and has even made a few plays too, with a pair of fumble recoveries, a forced fumble, 2 pass breakups and a quarterback hit in six games.

WR Devontez Walker

Sep 14, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Devontez Walker (81) scores a touch down during the third quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Every time the second-year pro has touched the ball in his young career, it has gone for either a touchdown or a 20-plus yard reception, and on two instances, it was both. Even with veteran starter Rashod Bateman slated to return from a high ankle sprain that caused him to miss the past two games, Walker is too explosive and promising of a weapon not be featured in the offense in a larger capacity even if it's just a handful of vertical shots where he can use his 4.34 speed and underrated route running to his advantage to generate big plays or at least draw a pass interference.

