Ravens CB Cracks Top 10 After All-Pro Season
Several Baltimore Ravens players had outstanding seasons in 2024, but for most of them, it was just a continuation of what they had been doing for the past few years.
For veteran cornerback Marlon Humphrey, however, it was a return to form.
Humphrey, 29, had dealt with numerous injuries over the past several years, and even when he was on the field, he wasn't playing like his All-Pro self in 2019. Yes, he made it to the Pro Bowl in 2020 and 2022, but something was still off.
In 2024, however, Humphrey moved into playing the slot more regularly, and this change did wonders for him. The former first-round pick finished the year with a career-high six-interceptions, including his first NFL pick-six, and allowed a passer rating of just 60.9 when targeted, per Pro Football Reference.
After Humphrey's bounce-back season, Fox Sports ranked him as the sixth-best cornerback in the league heading into this season.
"Nickel corners don't get love the way their outside counterparts do, but Humphrey got first-team All-Pro honors last season as the best slot corner in the league," Fox Sports' Greg Auman wrote. "He had six interceptions as a key cog in Baltimore's elite defense, and that secondary is even more loaded with the additions ofJaire Alexander and Malaki Starks.
"With another season like last year, he'll be in the top 10 for career active interceptions, building on a resume that at age 29 includes four Pro Bowl nods in the last six seasons. Can that defense be what propels Lamar Jackson and Baltimore over the hump to a Super Bowl appearance?"
Previously, Humphrey was left off ESPN's list of the top 10 cornerbacks in the league, which is based on input from coaches and executives around the league. So, it's nice to see him get some recognition after his outstanding season.
Even after his bounce-back performance, Humphrey still has big goals for 2025. Not just for him personally, but for the entire defense as they look to get back to their usual standard. So far, so good on that front.
"I think, based off what we're seeing defensively, guys are really running to the ball like it means something," Humphrey told reporters on July 24. "I try to use an analogy that, well, there currently is a brick wall behind me, but if you told me to take off running, just turn around and take off running, you shouldn't look and see that there's a brick wall behind you. You should just run directly into the wall. And I know for a fact Roquan [Smith] plays like that. I'm trying to add that to my game, and I think if we can get nine guys doing that, I think we'll be a good defense.
"But if we can get 11 guys doing that to where it could be a cliff behind you, you just turn around, and we all go into the cliff together. I think if that mindset ... because hustling and running to the ball – that's something everybody can do."
