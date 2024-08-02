Ravens CB Details Hilarious Experience Tackling Derrick Henry
In his first training camp with the Baltimore Ravens, running back Derrick Henry is reminding the team's defense why he's such a nightmare to bring down.
The 6-2, 247-pound bruiser has been making life hard for defenders for many years, and doesn't seem to be slowing down any time soon. Thursday marked the closest the Ravens have come to seeing Henry in "God mode" yet, as he reportedly bulldozed his way through defenders multiple times.
One of said defenders, star quarterback Marlon Humphrey, happily admitted to having "took a ride" while trying to bring Henry down on Thursday.
"Can confirm. I lowkey took a ride today from the King. Happy he’s on our side lol," Humphrey wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Humphrey is far from the first Ravens defender to bow down to King Henry. Nose tackle Michael Pierce, the heaviest player on the defense at 355 pounds, spoke earlier this week about how difficult it is to bring the former All-Pro down, even for someone of his size.
"It's not fun," Pierce told reporters Saturday. "Normally, I get a double team, and then by the time the double team comes off, there is a guy [in Derrick Henry] who's taller than me running through the hole, really, really fast. So, it's good to have him on my side. As of right now, it's not fun for camp, but I've been on the other side of playing against him a few times. One went terribly wrong, so I know what he's capable of. It's not fun, but also, I'm glad he'll be doing that for us instead of against us now."
As both Pierce and Humphrey mentioned, the Ravens are thankful to only have to deal with Henry in camp instead of during an actual game.
The former Tennessee Titans running back was a constant thorn in the Ravens' sides, rushing for 277 yards (five yards per carry) and three touchdowns in four regular season games. That's not even counting the 2019 Divisional Round game, when he rushed for 195 yards and threw a touchdown to eliminate the top-seeded Ravens.
While it may be tough for Baltimore defenders right now, they'd much rather deal with it in camp and have their opponents be the ones struggling in actual games.
