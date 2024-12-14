Ravens May Lose Starting Safety for Giants Game
Baltimore Ravens safety Ar'Darius Washington will not travel with the team for Sunday's game against the New York Giants and is questionable to play, the team announced on Saturday afternoon.
Washington dealt with numerous injuries over his first three seasons, but this season, he's remained healthy and emerged as a key piece of the defense. In 13 games, the TCU product has 49 total tackles, five tackles for loss, a sack, six passes defended and an interception, and has been one of the Ravens' better defensive backs in coverage.
Over the past few weeks, Washington has seen more action and taken over the starting role with Marcus Williams having a brutal season. Perhaps not so coincidentally, the defense has taken a major step forward at the same time, with the secondary in particular playing much better. He's rewarded the Ravens' continued trust in him, more than they probably expected.
Other safeties on the roster include Williams and All-Pro Kyle Hamilton, as well as rookies Sanoussi Kane and Beau Brade, who have mainly played on special teams this season. Kane is also questionable to play due to injury, as are nose tackle Michael Pierce, cornerback T.J. Tampa and outside linebacker Adisa Isaac.
The Ravens and Giants kick off from MetLife Stadium Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.
