49ers LB Pulls Same Stunt as Ravens’ Diontae Johnson
The Baltimore Ravens' trade for wide receiver Diontae Johnson has quickly turned into a disaster, as he's barely seen the field and recently received a one-game suspension for refusing to play against the Philadelphia Eagles on Dec. 1.
If there's any solace, at least they're not the only team dealing with such drama.
During Thursday night's game between the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams, 49ers linebacker De'Vondre Campbell refused to enter the game in the third quarter and left the field soon after. This came after starting linebacker Dre Greenlaw, who was playing his first game since tearing his Achilles tendon in Super Bowl LVIII, felt some tightness and exited the game.
"He said he didn't want to play today," 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said.
Shanahan was understandably not happy with the situation, but remained reserve in his remarks. In contrast, the players did not mince words whatsoever.
"Look, if you're on the roster and you suit up, you're expected to play. I think anyone in this building that got asked to go in, I would say 100 percent of everybody would die to get on that football field," tight end George Kittle said. "So, I'm not very happy about it. I wish I would've heard about it on the field, but I didn't.
"Now, is that the reason we lost? Absolutely not. But it's hard to win football games when someone doesn't want to play football," he continued.
Cornerback Charvarius Ward even went so far as to suggest that the 49ers will cut Campbell soon, which Shanahan avoided saying outright.
"He's a professional, he been playing for a long time," Ward said. "I mean, if he didn't want to play, he shouldn't have dressed out, he coulda told them that before the game. So, I feel like that was some sucka s--- that he did. Definitely hurt the team. 'Cause Dee went down, and we needed a linebacker.
"That's some sucka stuff to me, in my opinion. Probably gonna get cut soon, so it is what it is with that."
Comparing the 49ers' reactions to those of the Ravens when Johnson refused to play, the difference is night and day. When that situation unfolded, head coach John Harbaugh said he wasn't ready to comment on it, while quarterback Lamar Jackson said "we want him out there."
Despite the different reactions, the outcome will likely be the same: a suspension for conduct detrimental to the team. That would allow the 49ers to keep game checks and recover some of Campbell's signing bonus. With how visibly angry players and coaches were after the game, though, it's not out of the question that they simply cut him.
