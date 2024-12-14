What is Ravens' Weak Link?
Even clear-cut Super Bowl contenders have notable flaws, and the Baltimore Ravens are no exception.
This year's Ravens are a team of very high highs and very low lows. On one hand, they're close to unstoppable on offense when Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry and co. are rolling.
On the other hand, they seem to be their own worst enemy more often than not. From the seemingly countless penalties to failing to take advantage of their opportunities, it seems that most of the Ravens' losses this season are of their own doing.
What is their biggest flaw, though? According to FOX Sports' Eric Williams, it's the accuracy of future Hall of Fame kicker Justin Tucker, which seemed unthinkable before the season.
"Tucker is the second-most accurate field-goal kicker in NFL history (89%), but this season, he has been the second-least accurate kicker in the league, making just 19 of 27 field goals for a career-low 70.4%," Williams wrote. "Tucker has missed a league-high 10 kicks, which has affected Baltimore's ability to win close games down the stretch and could impact the Ravens in the postseason."
The seven-time Pro Bowler has indeed struggled this season, already setting a season high for most missed kicks. Recently, it's begun to actively cost the Ravens games, as he missed mutliple kicks in losses to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles.
While Tucker's performance has been a problem, it's not the only issue for Baltimore. Williams also noted how the defensive regression compared to last season could spell disaster come playoff time.
"Along with that, the loss of former defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, now the head coach of the Seattle Seahawks, has negatively impacted Baltimore's defense," Williams wrote. "New Ravens defensive coordinator Zach Orr has struggled to get his group to play consistently. The Ravens are allowing a league-worst 264 passing yards a game and have just 11 takeaways on the year, tied for No. 23 in the league."
Thankfully, there is a silver lining in that the defense has played substantially better over the past few weeks. That's cause for optimism down the stretch, and the Ravens need it in what could be a make-or-break season.
