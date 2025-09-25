Ravens Must Be Ready For Anything vs. Patrick Mahomes
Once again, the Baltimore Ravens find themselves sitting at an underwhelming 1-2 through three games, and it doesn't get any easier from here.
Next up, the Ravens travel to face the Kansas City Chiefs in a battle of AFC heavyweights. The Chiefs are also off to a sluggish start at 1-2, but with Patrick Mahomes under center, they're always going to be a threat. Not only has the two-time MVP made plenty of plays with his arm early on this season, but with his feet as well.
Mahomes is not only the Chiefs' leading rusher with 125 yards through three games, but leads all quarterbacks in rushing yards, barely edging out Ravens superstar Lamar Jackson. He's a deceptively tricky player to bring down, as he pump fakes to keep defenders off balance, occasionally baits for penalties near the sideline and plenty more.
Heading into this Week 4 matchup, Ravens pass rusher Odafe Oweh knows that staying sharp at all times is a must against Mahomes.
"I think one thing we touched on today was just staying on your feet when he pump fake," Oweh told reporters this week. "And then when you get there, try to hit him legally, as legally as you can in today's NFL. We have to respect his playmaking ability, but at the same time be physical, because he does a lot of things where he's running out of bounds, and he's trying to [make contact with] guys. So, we have to be smart, but at the same time show him that we're not scared to hit him."
Oweh added that there's no "right way" for defenders to counter Mahomes' signature pump fake, but they know what they have to regardless.
"I mean, [you] just try to hit him right here [in his midsection]. Like I said, don't jump. He's going to try to pump fake [and do] savvy stuff, so stick to your technique, up-field shoulder. Don't patter your feet, because that's when he's going to try to dance with you. So, just beeline [to him]. I feel like that's the best answer for you."
Mahomes has been the Ravens' boogeyman for years now, as he boasts a 5-1 record against them (including playoffs) and has 15 total touchdowns with only three interceptions. He and the Chiefs also ended the Ravens' championship dreams in the 2023 AFC Championship Game.
If the Ravens want to reverse their fortune against Mahomes and co., the defense must be on point in this game. Considering the defense was just pushed around by the Detroit Lions in Week 3, though, that's much easier said than done.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!