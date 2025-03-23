Ravens Named Landing Spot for All-Pro WR
The Baltimore Ravens have largely been lurking in the shadows this offseason, snapping like a venus fly trap to nab wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to a one-year deal after locking down left tackle Ronnie Stanley long-term. Besides those two moves, the Ravens have been largely quiet. However, one analyst believes that could change.
Miami Dolphins star receiver Tyreek Hill made it pretty apparent that he wanted out of Miami after the 2024 season ended.
"This is my first time I haven't been in the playoffs," Hill said to reporters. "I just gotta do what's best for me and my family. If that's here or wherever the case may be... I'm opening the door. I'm out, bro.
While Hill has since walked back those comments, there are those who believe that he could still be traded for the right price. Austen Bundy of The Sporting News is one analyst who sees Hill going elsewhere, and he labeled the Ravens as a team that would make sense to make the move.
"It feels like no matter which superstar Baltimore adds to its roster, it's never enough to get over the championship hump," Bundy writes. "Hill might be the missing piece. Quarterback Lamar Jackson currently has a solid wide receiver room featuring Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman and the newly signed Deandre Hopkins. Bateman hasn't topped 800 receiving yards in a season yet but could serve as a deal sweetener in any swap with Miami. Hill's speed, Flowers' hands and Hopkins' veteran wisdom would be a deadly trio in Charm City."
Hill is an eight-time Pro Bowler and a five-time All-Pro. He helped the Kansas City Chiefs win Super Bowl LIV over the San Francisco 49ers in the 2019 season and was traded to the Dolphins in 2022. During his time in Miami, he has made the Miami passing attack the dangerous force that it is with his All-World speed and led the NFL with 1,799 yards receiving in 2023.
