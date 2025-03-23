Former Ravens RB Among Best Free Agents Remaining
After finding new life last season, former Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins is looking for a new team for the second time in as many years.
Dobbins, a 2020 second-round pick by Baltimore, had a very strong rookie season, rushing for 805 yards and nine touchdowns. Unfortunately, injuries derailed his career after that, as he suffered a torn ACL in the 2021 preseason and a torn Achilles tendon in the 2023 season opener. The former Ohio State star played just nine games over his final three seasons with the Ravens.
Dobbins and the Ravens understandably went their separate ways last offseason, with the running back instead signing a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Chargers. As it turns out, this was the best move he could've made.
In the City of Angels, Dobbins looked like his old self once again, rushing for 905 yards and nine touchdowns. Though he missed four games due to an injury, which he ironically suffered against the Ravens, his resurgance was still incredibly impressive to witness. He finished as the runner-up for Comeback Player of the Year, only behind Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.
Now, though, Dobbins is a free agent once again, and according to ESPN, he's one of the best still available.
"After tearing an Achilles in Week 1 of 2023, Dobbins looked explosive on the tape throughout last season, though he missed four games because of a knee sprain," wrote ESPN's Matt Bowen, who ranked Dobbins at No. 8 among remaining free agents. "Dobbins, who had 27 carries of 10 or more yards, finished 2024 with 907 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. He can run between the tackles, and he has the juice to create big plays."
Not all is lost just because Dobbins hasn't signed yet, however. After all, he didn't sign with the Chargers until the middle of April last year.
Plenty of teams still need a running back, with the Cleveland Browns, New England Patriots, Las Vegas Raiders, Denver Broncos and Pittsburgh Steelers being some notable examples. Even a return to Los Angeles still seems possible, as the Chargers don't have a clear starter with Dobbins still unsigned.
The 26-year-old proved last season that he can still be very effective despite the injuries, and should find a nice home sooner rather than later.
