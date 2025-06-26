Ravens Named NFL's Most Entertaining Team
In the NFL, being a good team and being a fun team to watch are two completely different things, and only a select few teams are both. The Baltimore Ravens are not only one of those select few, but they're possibly the best example.
The Ravens' offense has been among the league's most dynamic for years now, with Lamar Jackson dazzling as both a passer and runner, and more recently, Derrick Henry bowling over opposing defenders. The defense, on the other hand, features several entertaining stars, including the vocal Marlon Humphrey and the ultra-versatile Kyle Hamilton.
According to Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz of USA TODAY, the Ravens are the NFL's most entertaining team heading into the 2025 season.
"On its face, stability might not seem like the most enthralling trait for a team to boast," Middlehurst-Schwartz wrote. "For the Ravens, however, continuity could mean the start of something special. An offense that by many measures was the NFL's most prolific and explosive attack returns all but one of its starters. The formidable defense also returns the overwhelming bulk of its core, while also adding Jaire Alexander to a secondary that will gladly welcome another starting-caliber cornerback."
"Lamar Jackson – one of the elite few players who keeps fans on their toes on any given snap – continues to reach new heights after nearly earning his third career NFL MVP in seven seasons, and Derrick Henry hasn't shown any signs of slowing down from his torrid pace. With some good fortune in staying healthy, Baltimore could see things click in a way that will set it apart from much of the rest of the league."
After the Ravens, the rest of the top five consists of the Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles, Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs. Those five teams are widely considered the top Super Bowl contenders this season.
Again, being fun to watch isn't a requirement for winning, but it's a good sign when a fun team like the Ravens is among the top contenders year in and year out.
