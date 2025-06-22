Ravens' Lamar Jackson Sends Signed Jersey to Injured NBA Star
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has been incredibly supportive of his teammates throughout his entire career, but recently, he decided to extend that support to not just another NFL player, but an athlete in an entirely different sport.
Recently, Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum, who recently ruptured his Achilles in the second round of the NBA playoffs, shared a photo of a signed Jackson jersey the two-time NFL MVP gifted to him. On the jersey, Jackson wrote, "Wishing you 100% recovery champ!"
Tatum, 27, suffered the injury in Game 4 against the New York Knicks on May 12. Seeing as no NBA player since 2019 has come back from an Achilles injury in less than 10 months, the six-time All-Star faces a long road to recovery.
If Tatum misses the entire 2025-26 season, as many have feared, then it would be a drastic blow to Boston. The Celtics boast an NBA-best 125-39 record over the last two seasons and won a championship in 2024, but without their superstar and with significant financial questions, it will be nearly impossible to match that level of success.
Meanwhile, Jackson will look to build on a season in which he threw for 4,172 yards and 41 touchdowns against just four interceptions and rushed for an additional 915 yards and four touchdowns. He missed out on winning his third MVP award, losing an incredibly tight race against Buffalo Bills quarterback Lamar Jackson, but it was a season for the ages nonetheless.
Of course, individual accolades have never been his priority. It's all about bringing the Lombardi Trophy back to Baltimore for the first time since 2012, though doing so is much easier said than done.
Perhaps Tatum could impart some championship wisdom onto him.
