Ravens CB Predicted to Lead NFL in Major Category
Baltimore Ravens cornerback Nate Wiggins quietly had an excellent rookie season in 2024, allowing a passer rating of just 66.7 and not giving up a single touchdown when targeted.
However, there was one area where Wiggins showed that he has clear room for improvement: takeaways. The former Clemson star didn't get his first NFL interception until the regular season finale against the Cleveland Browns, although he did make the most of it by returning it for a 26-yard pick-six.
Heading into Year 2, Wiggins expects to come down with the ball more often. Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano took that to a whole new level, though, predicting Wiggins to lead the NFL in interceptions this season.
"My boldest prediction, but this secondary has vastly improved from last season with the additions of Jaire Alexander and Malaki Starks," Manzano wrote. "Throw in the possibility of opposing teams needing to stay aggressive to keep pace with Lamar Jackson & Co., and there will be plenty of opportunities for this secondary to create takeaways.
"Teams may stay away from Marlon Humphrey and Kyle Hamilton, now the highest-paid safety in the NFL, leaving Wiggins, the 2024 first-round pick, to fend for himself often in his second season. Ravens beat reporters have dubbed him the most likely player to have a breakout season in Baltimore. Wiggins had an up-and-down rookie year with only one interception, but many have taken notice of his improvements."
Describing Wiggins' rookie season as "up-and-down" isn't accurate as he was great in coverage even without the takeaways, but the point still stands otherwise.
Wiggins, the No. 30 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, has indeed been working on his ballhawking skills this offseason.
"This year is about getting takeaways. That's the big thing I want to work on," Wiggins told reporters on Aug. 2. "I know I dropped plenty last year, so this year, it's just about catching it, because the ball is going to come. So, this year, we've just got to catch it."
If Wiggins is going to have any chance to lead the league in interceptions, he and the Ravens' secondary have to start fast. The pass defense was a disaster in the first half of last season, and only improved once they made some appropriate personnel and scheme changes. This year, they have to hit the ground running.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!