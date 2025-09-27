Ravens Newcomers Ready to Answer the Call
With few (perceived) holes in the starting lineup, the Baltimore Ravens spent much of free agency shoring up their depth across the roster. After all, they've suffered more than their fair share of injuries over the years, so having quality players who can step up when needed is very valuable.
For two of those players, those opportunities to step up might be here sooner than they expected, and certainly sooner than the Ravens wanted.
Baltimore is already dealing with a litany of injuries heading into their Week 4 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. They're especially thin along the defensive line, as they've already ruled out Nnamdi Madubuike and Broderick Washington and listed Travis Jones as questionable. On the other side of the ball, left tackle Ronnie Stanley, who chose to stay in Baltimore this offseason instead of testing free agency, is also questionable for this game.
With those injuries a pair of free agent pickups - 36-year-old defensive lineman John Jenkins and 30-year-old offensive tackle Joseph Noteboom - are in prime position to step up. That's especially the case for the former, whom head coach John Harbaugh had plenty of praise for ahead of the game.
"[Jenkins] played well against Detroit. He played really well," Harbaugh told reporters. "His reps will go up, for sure, and he's ready. He's practiced really well, and he's a decorated vet and a really good player. He's done a great job, so we're expecting a really good game from him. Yes, good point."
Jenkins spent the last two seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders and enjoyed the best stretch of his career, recording 107 total tackles (37 solo), seven tackles for loss, two sacks and a fumble return touchdown. It's rare that any player, let alone a defensive lineman, has their best stretch in their mid-30s, but Jenkins is one of the few in that group.
On the other hand, Noteboom started 35 of the 71 games he appeared in over his seven seasons with the Los Angeles Rams. He is a versatile lineman, and after getting comfortable with the Ravens' scheme over the summer, he feels ready to step up if Stanley can't go.
"I have enough starting experience where it's nothing new for me," Noteboom said. "With all the coaching and all the guys, I feel really good about having to go in there. Coach Warhop is a great coach, so the transition with learning everything and the technique has been really seamless."
