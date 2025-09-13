Ravens Legend Defends John Harbaugh After Week of Criticism
John Harbaugh's received the dishonorable distinction as one of the least reliable coaches in the league in sealing the deal after obtaining a lead, and the numbers back up his reputation.
His Baltimore Ravens' finding a way to blow a 40-25 advantage to the Buffalo Bills in under four minutes of game time was just the latest instance of their consistent ability to fumble away what should be easy wins, a feature of his teams that have come back to bite him annually in the regular season and playoffs.
He's relented 17 double-digit leads during his otherwise-illustrious head coaching tenure, and even though his closing troubles remain tied to the championship-less Lamar Jackson era, this is an issue that's persisted across his near-two decades at the Ravens' helm.
Terrell Suggs is as equipped to speak on the subject as anyone, having spent a career in Baltimore on over a dozen of Harbaugh's highly-competent squads. The linebacker won the 2013 Super Bowl with the Ravens, the last that the franchise has won, and the future-Hall of Fame Defensive Player of the Year stood by his former coach amidst his front-running allegations.
"I think very little," Suggs responded when asked on The Vault: A Daily Ravens Podcast about how much of the Ravens' underperforming should be directed against Harbaugh. "I think we had a firm understanding as players that when you cross them white lines, nobody can save you...I hate that every time something goes wrong...I mean, he's the head coach, this is why he's in that job, he's gonna take the blame for a team loss."
"At some point, the players gotta be accountable," he continued. "...It's hard to replace a winning coach. Harbs is a winner."
It's true that Jackson played a bigger role in the Ravens' decision to punt entering the game's final 90 seconds than many expected, with his ill-timed cramps giving the Bills a clear shot at the one-point win per his own admission.
But the fans still want change, and Suggs is fully expectant of the coach getting looked at as the fall guy. Baltimore is certainly less likely to part with with Jackson, and Harbaugh's been around for even more big-moment collapses. The team's ongoing string of disappointing postseason finishes are playing a role in the fan base's anxiety, especially with the front office having compiled arguably their strongest all-around roster in a decade, and questions as to whether their incumbent is capable of guiding the Ravens back to the top will continue flying.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!