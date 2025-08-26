Ravens DT Snubbed From Top 100 Ranking
The Baltimore Ravens have arguably the best roster in the NFL entering the 2025 season, and analysts all over the league have taken notice.
The latest example comes in the form of a top 100 ranking by various ESPN writers and analysts, which features six Ravens players on the list. That's tied for the third-most of any team (behind the Philadelphia Eagles with 10, Detroit Lions with eight and tied with the San Francisco 49ers), but they nearly had one more make the list.
Ravens defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike, the leader of the defensive line, was named among the biggest snubs from the top 100. Unlike the main list, the snubs were voted on by NFL executives, with them nominating a group of players they felt deserved to make the list itself.
In that sense, it could be seen as an honorable mention of sorts.
"While Madubuike's production dipped -- 6.5 sacks in 2024 compared to 13 the previous year -- he's always a mismatch problem for offensive linemen due to his combination of power and speed," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler wrote. "Evaluators expect a better 2025 campaign thanks to a more complete Baltimore defense intact for a second season under coordinator Zach Orr. He's been a top-seven interior rusher in back-to-back years."
An NFC scout added: "He's got the type of lower body explosion you can't teach. I'm expecting a good year for him."
On the surface, Madubuike having only half as many sacks in 2024 that he did in 2023 is disappointing, especially after he signed a four-year, $98 million extension to make him one of the highest-paid defensive linemen in the league. Three of his sacks also came in the Ravens' Week 10 home win over the Cincinnati Bengals, which means he had just 3.5 total sacks across the other 16 games.
However, his impact beyond the stat sheet was arguably even greater. He was one of the most double-teamed players in the entire league, and that allowed the likes of Kyle Van Noy and Odafe Oweh to wreak havoc off the edge. With that alone, he more than earned his keep, and did so while battling underlying injuries.
If Madubuike can continue to let his teammates make plays while putting up more sacks himself, he should easily reclaim his place as one of the NFL's best defensive linemen. To the Ravens, though, he never lost that status.