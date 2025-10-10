Ravens Officially Lose Star QB, LB for Rams Game
The hits just keep on coming for the Baltimore Ravens as they find themselves in a similar situation as they were in Week 5 with multiple players down for the count.
ESPN NFL Nation Rams reporter Sarah Barshop shared the final injury report for Ravens and the Los Angeles Rams square off in Week 6. Six names on the Ravens' injury report has been listed as out for the game, including star quarterback Lamar Jackson and three-time Pro Bowl linebacker Roquan Smith.
Also, not going to be playing in the game for Baltimore will be cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring), offensive tackle Emory Jones (shoulder), fullback Patrick Ricard (calf), and wide receiver Devontez Walker (oblique). Top receiver Zay Flowers is listed as questionable with his shoulder injury after being limited in practice all week.
The Jackson news was expected as he did not practice at all this week with his hamstring injury. That means that Cooper Rush will be making his second career start in a Ravens uniform after taking a 44-10 loss to the Houston Texans in Week 5.
This is the second straight game that Smith has missed due to his own hamstring injury. Another crushing blow for a struggling defense that could use one of their top defenders back after he has racked up 34 tackles, four tackles for loss, three quarterback hits, and returned a fumble recovery for a touchdown.
While not having Jackson for a second consecutive game is bad, potentially not having Flowers might be just as bad, if not worse. Rush and Flowers were building a bit of chemistry together in the Texans, and Rush needs any receiver he can to stay comfortable in the offense. The Ravens are praying that he can find his way on the field.
Baltimore's defense has been one of the worst pass defenses in the NFL, so not having Awuzie is tough for the depth of the cornerbacks. Starter Marlon Humphrey is good to play with his calf injury, which is good news as he will join Nate Wiggins in the secondary, but Humphrey has had his struggles in coverage. Safety Kyle Hamilton is also good to go after his groin injury, another significant upgrade for the secondary.
Another big player in the game is Ronnie Stanley at left tackle. He missed last week's game with the ankle injury, but is back in time for a Rams defensive line that's one of the best at getting pressure on the quarterback.
The Ravens have a ton of injuries on the roster right now, but are making progress in getting healthier. It's all about them getting through this one game with the Rams and then entering the bye week to prepare for the back half of the season, hopefully with mostly everyone returning.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!