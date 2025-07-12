Ravens Only Team With Two Top 10 TEs
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has always loved throwing to his tight ends, and now he has not one, but two outstanding options to work with.
There's of course the old guard in Mark Andrews, who's been Jackson's favorite target for essentially his entire career and is the Ravens' all-time leader in receiving touchdowns. However, there's also the young gun in Isaiah Likely, who has quickly risen through the ranks and would be an undisputed starter for most teams. Together, they form a deadly 1-2 punch that many defenses struggle to contend with.
The Ravens are truly blessed at the tight end position, and those around the league know it. In a poll of NFL coaches and executives conducted by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Ravens were the only team in the league with two tight ends in the top 10. Andrews came in at No. 6, while Likely came in at No. 8.
"Andrews held up in the voting despite declines in yards and catches per game compared to previous years. But he was highly efficient when Lamar Jackson looked his way," Fowler wrote. "Andrews produced a 140.9 passer rating for his quarterback on 69 targets, with 55 catches for 673 yards, 11 touchdowns and 1 interception."
"The crucial end zone drop on a game-tying 2-point attempt late in the AFC divisional round loss to Buffalo is unfortunate, but doesn't define his game."
An NFL coordinator said of Andrews: "Elite instincts. A QB's best friend. Dominates the middle of the field. Understands zones and man-to-man better than anyone outside of Kelce. Baltimore is a totally different team without him. Bummer about the playoff game thing because this guy is a total G."
Likely, 25, may not be a full-time starter just yet, but he's a star in the making. The former Coastal Carolina standout has 14 touchdowns through his first three NFL seasons.
"Cracking the top eight as a TE2 is an impressive feat for Likely. But his profile in Baltimore is growing. He averaged 8.2 yards per target, ranking high within this tight end pool. His 4.3 yards of separation per route also is among the best for his position.
"Likely had 13 red zone targets, the most for any NFL tight end who isn't the primary starter. He turned those targets into eight catches for 56 yards and five scores.
A veteran NFL coach said of Likely: "He's a matchup guy, very loose, can separate, big catch radius, pretty diverse route tree."
Unfortunately, the Ravens may not get to enjoy their loaded tight end room for long. Andrews and Likely are both entering the final year of their contract, as is third-stringer Charlie Kolar. It's likely that one of them will be gone by this time next year, probably Andrews due to him turning 30 in September.
That said, the Ravens would be fools not to fully enjoy this luxury while they have it.
