Ravens Biggest Offseason Questions After John Harbaugh Firing

The Baltimore Ravens may be entering one of the darkest offseasons in franchise history. This season felt like it carried an asterisk before September even began. Injuries to key contributors such as Nnamdi Madubuike, Broderick Washington Jr., and Adisa Isaac forced Baltimore to operate without a significant portion of its defensive core, particularly along the interior where depth and physicality have long been staples of the organization.

As the season unfolded, star players continued to go down or battle through lingering injuries, exposing cracks throughout the roster. The offensive line drew heavy criticism for its inability to consistently protect Lamar Jackson, who once again absorbed unnecessary punishment. Veteran tackle Ronnie Stanley remains a focal point of concern as chronic ankle and knee issues continue to limit his reliability, adding pressure to an already unstable unit tasked with safeguarding the franchise quarterback.

Growing pains are part of the league, but context matters. This Ravens team is not far removed from a 12–5 season and fought until the final weeks despite mounting adversity. Still, battling is not the same as breaking through. The margins were thin, and Baltimore often found itself one step behind when execution mattered most.

Kyle Hamilton being carted off the field with a concussion felt symbolic rather than shocking. It was not the ending the organization envisioned, but it may have served as a necessary wake-up call. The moment encapsulated a season defined by resilience, frustration, and unanswered questions about what comes next.

Offseason Questions Begin at the Top

Those questions now extend to the sideline. With John Harbaugh officially dismissed following his 18th season with the franchise, the Ravens are entering unfamiliar territory.

Stability had long been a defining trait of the organization, but a season-ending loss to Pittsburgh accelerated a reckoning that had quietly been building. Coordinator futures are also under review, as Todd Monken and Zach Orr have not been immune from evaluation amid inconsistent performances on both sides of the ball.

Baltimore now finds itself at the center of the coaching carousel, a pivotal moment that will shape the next phase of the organization. The search for new leadership is not simply about replacing a long-tenured head coach, but about redefining direction, accountability, and vision at a time when the margin for error is shrinking. Getting this hire right is critical, especially with a franchise quarterback in his prime and a roster that still believes it can contend.

Personnel questions loom just as large. Mark Andrews is freshly extended on a three-year, $39.3 million deal, but the ripple effects across the receiving group are significant. Is Isaiah Likely priced out of Baltimore? Does that force the Ravens to prioritize Charlie Kolar’s return? The wide receiver room remains thin behind Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman, and the need for a reliable third option is evident. Decisions involving DeAndre Hopkins and other veteran targets will require difficult conversations from Eric DeCosta.

Perhaps the biggest concern centers on the championship window with Lamar Jackson. That window is narrowing, not closed, but urgency is unavoidable. Protecting Jackson must become the top priority, while fully utilizing Derrick Henry, particularly in fourth quarter situations, should no longer be optional. The upcoming draft offers promise, especially with its depth at edge rusher, giving Baltimore a chance to rebuild pressure up front and allow the secondary to shine once again.

