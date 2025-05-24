Ravens' Lamar Jackson Shuts Down Isaiah Likely
Well, that didn't last long.
In a recent appearance on the "Up & Adams" show, Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely threw out the wild idea of taking Lamar Jackson's No. 8 jersey one day, reminding host Kay Adams that the star quarterback once said he'd switch to No. 1 after winning a Super Bowl.
“See the vision. If we win, right? When we win, eight’s gone. Boom. Switch to one,” Likely said. “Then I’m going to look at eight and say, ‘Look, I think it’s time to pass it on. Pass up eight.’ I’m going to ask him! I’m like his little brother. It’d be crazy for him to say no. Unless he wants to double retire.”
Jackson clearly was not a fan of that idea. The two-time MVP posted an Instagram story in response to Likely, completely shutting down Likely's hopes of wearing No. 8 any time soon.
"You know how ppl throw their old shoes on the powerlines, Isaiah? That's wat I want you todo with this idea hang it tf up," Jackson wrote with laughing emojis.
Back in 2021, the same time he mentioned the idea of changing numbers in the first place, Jackson stated that his goal is to retire both No. 8 and No. 1. Only a handful of athletes (mostly in the NBA) have ever had two numbers retired by the same team, so Jackson would join elite company if he manages to do that. Again, though, that's a very big if.
“I want to retire No. 8 and No. 1,” Jackson said. “I want to do that here at the Ravens. So, I want to win a Super Bowl with No. 8 on, do as much as I can with No. 8 on, then come back and do the same thing with 1 on.”
Likely wore No. 4 at Coastal Carolina, but has worn No. 80 throughout his first three years in Baltimore. A switch to a single-digit number could be on the table, but a switch to No. 8 appears to be off of it.
