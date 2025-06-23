Ravens Pass Rushers Host Football Camp in Nigeria
The Baltimore Ravens' pass rush is a tight-knit group, and for three players in that group, their similar backgrounds help them grow even closer.
Odafe Oweh, Nnamdi Madubuike and David Ojabo all have roots in Nigeria in one way or another. Oweh and Madubuike weren't born there, but their parents were, and both players started going by their current first names to further embrace their heritage. Ojabo, meanwhile, was born in Nigeria and his family moved to Scotland when he was just seven years old.
This weekend, all three players traveled to Lagos, Nigeria, to participate in Oweh's youth football camp and help inspire the next generation of Nigerian players. More than 100 kids attended the two-day camp, organized by Oweh's Foundation for Opportunity. This marks the second year in a row that Oweh has hosted the camp.
"You see a kid like that naturally taking instruction and succeeding, that's what it's all about," Oweh said, per the Ravens' website. "I'm happy that I get to do that."
Madubuike, 27, visited Nigeria for the first time on this trip, and it was an experience he won't soon forget.
"With the right support, these kids can earn scholarships and play college football in the U.S.,"Madubuike told Sports247 Nigeria. "This camp is planting seeds for future success stories."
Back where he was born, Ojabo wants to help aspiring football players realize their potential.
"This is just the beginning," Ojabo said. "Seeing these kids out here working hard and having fun reminds me of why initiatives like this matter. Odafe is doing something truly special."
