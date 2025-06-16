Ravens OLB Putting Injury-Riddled Rookie Year in Rearview
While adjusting to the increased speed of the game and different field dimensions are two of the biggest hurdles many NFL players making the transition from college to the pros endure and have to overcome as rookies, staying healthy is another.
The Baltimore Ravens had a handful of rookies who were plagued with and were ultimately limited by soft tissue injuries last season. Among them was outside linebacker Adisa Isaac, who they selected in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft at No. 93 overall out of Penn State.
Isaac was limited throughout his first training camp and appeared in just one preseason game as a result of a hamstring injury to one leg. The same injury to the opposite leg coupled with a logjam at the position ahead of him on the depth chart resulted in him appearing in just four regular season games and being inactive for both of the Ravens' playoff bouts. He saw the field for a total of just 32 defensive snaps and 46 on special teams and finished with just four total tackles including one for a loss and one batted pass.
"It was definitely tough getting on the biggest stage and then having a couple hiccups," Isaac said. "Adversity is nothing new for me, and I feel like I'm the same under adversity. I just kind of attack it with calmness and a sharp mind, and I feel like tough times don't last. So, it's a matter of just putting my head down, putting the work in, and I know that sooner or later, I'm going to come back on top. It's just a matter of time."
Most players make the biggest jumps and most significant strides of their career from year one to year two because are they better adjusted to the speed of the game. They also get their first full offseason of being in an NFL training program under their belt. Prior to their rookie campaigns, prospects like Isaac went straight from playing in bowl games to getting ready for the senior all-star events followed by the NFL Scouting Combine then Pro Days and team visits.
"This year has definitely been way different than last year," Isaac said. "[I] just feel a lot much fresher with all the rehab that I did last year [with] just getting my body right this year. And from the offseason, [with] the time we had off coming into this year, I feel like I took the right steps to be mentally and physically prepared for what's going to happen in [training] camp and throughout the season. I'm definitely in a good spot now moving forward. I'm just excited."
To try to ensure that he isn't hampered by the same soft tissue injury bug that riddled his rookie season, Isaac "really emphasized" strengthening and building up the endurance in his hamstrings. Unlike his former college teammate and mentor turned teammate, Odafe Oweh, who added weight this offseason, he shed some weight to become even quicker.
"[I] really just took a deep dive on what's causing it," Isaac said. "Then [I] attacked the rehab, and then [I] attacked my offseason workouts. I'm feeling great. So, that's kind of what I was striving for coming back [this offseason], and now I'm just stacking and looking for good things."
Even though he only suited up for a handful of games between the regular and preseason as a rookie, Isaac still displayed impressive and explosive traits, such as his length and get-off, which he believes are his greatest strengths as a pass rusher.
"Combine that with a lot of moves that complement that, and just my effort [with] my will to make things happen is also going to make it work," Isaac said. "Definitely using my length, my long arms, my speed to get around the edge, my lateral movements and just putting it all together and blending everything together and just make my name."
Working with Ravens pass rush coach Chuck Smith has greatly benefited his development from his rookie year to the present, particularly in adding more moves to his repertoire, refining his skills, and focusing on the nuances of being part of a pass rush unit.
"[Smith] just [puts] emphasis on a lot of our stunt movements and a lot of the details that a lot of other coaches might not focus on," Isaac said. "We emphasize that a lot. It's going to show up, but it won't show up on the stat sheet. It's something that's really important to our room and something that we really hone in on."
Since Isaac hardly played as a rookie, 2025 will essentially be his true first season in the league as long as he can stay healthy. Smith praised the second-year pro for all the work he has done, not only to prepare his body for the rigors of a full NFL season, but also to gain a deeper understanding of the Ravens' defensive scheme and his role within it.
"He's in good shape, he's [been] having a good 'get-off,' he's working hard in his coverage – all the different things that you want a guy to do," Isaac said. "Adisa's working super hard, and we're excited about him. And I can't wait to see when we put the pads on in camp and get after it. That's going to be really the measuring stick of where he's at."
