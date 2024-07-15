Ravens Place Rookie CB On PUP List
The Baltimore Ravens have placed rookie cornerback T.J. Tampa on the PUP list (physically unable to perform) ahead of training camp, the team announced Monday.
Luckily, it seems that Tampa's stay on the PUP list could be a short one. According to Jonas Shaffer of the Baltimore Banner, Tampa has been a full-go throughout the offseason and is eligible to come off the PUP list at any time.
That begs the question, what caused Tampa to land on the list in the first place? The most likely option could be a failed conditioning test, but without any additional information, it's impossible to say for sure.
A fourth-round pick out of Iowa State, Tampa actually went quite a bit later than many expected him to. He appeared in 46 games over four years with the Cyclones, recording 107 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 19 passes defended and three interceptions. He also earned first-team All-Big 12 and third-team All-Big 12 honors in his final season.
Additionally, the Ravens placed rookie edge rusher Adisa Isaac on the non-football injury list on Monday. Isaac, a third-round pick out of Penn State, is expected to be a rotational pass rusher in his rookie season.
Tampa, along with fellow rookie Nate Wiggins, are expected to add to a Baltimore secondary that was already one of the league's best last year, but could be even stronger this year. Hopefully, he will be ready to go soon.
