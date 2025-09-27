Ravens Place Two Key DL on IR
The Baltimore Ravens have placed defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike and defensive end Broderick Washington on injured reserve, the team announced. Both were already ruled out for their Week 4 game against the Kansas City Chiefs with neck and ankle injuries, respectively.
Both players will now miss at least the next four games, meaning the soonest they can return is in Week 9 against the Miami Dolphins.
Madubuike, 27, already missed the Ravens' Week 3 loss to the Detroit Lions with his injury. Ravens coaches haven't shared much information on the nature of his industry, but head coach John Harbaugh shared earlier this week that he has long-term concerns.
"Well, I would say I am concerned about it, but I'm not really in a position to comment on it right now," Harbaugh told reporters. "I haven't been given the 'OK' to comment on it at this point. So, [Nnamdi Madubuike] is not going to play this week. I can tell you that. We're going to have to see going forward when [the medical staff] knows what they need to know."
The two-time Pro Bowler's absence was very much felt against Detroit, as Baltimore allowed 224 yards on the ground and failed to get much pressure at all on Jared Goff. With him now out for the foreseeable future, the Ravens really need their other defensive linemen to step up.
Unfortunately, Washington's injury only compounds that need. He may not have Madubuike's star power, but Washington, 28, has been a fixture up front for the past several years. He started the game against the Lions and has logged 102 defensive snaps (45 percent) this season.
The Ravens also listed defensive tackle Travis Jones as questionable against the Chiefs with a knee injury, so needless to say, their defensive line is in pretty rough shape. After the unit's performance against the Lions, there's definitely cause for concern.
However, the Ravens are taking steps where they can to address the issue. They signed veteran defensive end Brent Urban, who had been on the practice squad and played his first game of the season against the Lions, to the 53-man roster to fill one of the spots left by the injuries. The 34-year-old is very familiar with the Ravens' scheme at this point, and his veteran leadership should help what is otherwise a pretty young group.
The Ravens also signed fullback Zaire Mitchell-Paden to the 53-man roster to fill the other available spot. Mitchell-Paden had used up all three of his standard elevations while filling in for Pro Bowler Patrick Ricard early this season, so this move will allow him to continue playing while Ricard recovers.
