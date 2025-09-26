Ravens DC Shares Concerning Nnamdi Madubuike Update
The Baltimore Ravens' defense is hurting right now, not just metaphorically with its performance on the field but literally as well.
The Ravens were without two Pro Bowlers in defensive lineman Nnamdi Madubuike and edge rusher Kyle Van Noy during their Week 3 loss to the Detroit Lions, and unfortunately, it showed. Not only did the Lions run all over the Ravens to the tune of 225 rushing yards, but Baltimore also got next to no pressure on Jared Goff throughout the night.
Madubuike's neck injury is especially concerning. He's one of the best defensive linemen in the league today, and with head coach John Harbaugh recently suggesting that he could be out long-term, the Ravens could be in trouble up front.
Defensive coordinator Zach Orr also shared an update on Madubuike, and while the star lineman is in "good spirits" his status going forward remains uncertain. Harbaugh already ruled him out for Week 4 against the Kansas City Chiefs.
"[Madubuike] is in good spirits," Orr told reporters. "I don't necessarily know what's going on. All I can do is just pray for him. When I talked to him, he was in good spirits, so my thoughts and prayers are with him.
"I know how bad he wants to be out here and play football. It's a lifelong dream. He was playing well. I thought he was having one of his best seasons up to date, so I was crushed when he was going through whatever he was going through last week. Seeing him in good spirits and him with a smile on his face playing around was great, so hopefully we see him back soon."
Unfortunately, Orr knows the pain of neck injuries all too well. After a great 2016 season with the Ravens, in which he earned second-team All-Pro honors at linebacker, Orr was forced to retire due to a congenital back/spine condition that already ended his season.
While the defense looked rough without Madubuike (and Van Noy), Orr and co. know all they can do is march on and do their best to hold up until he returns.
"It's always challenging when you lose one of the best. 'Beeks' [Nnamdi Madubuike] is one of the best defensive tackles in the National Football League, so I definitely don't want to minimize that at all. It's definitely going to be – you're not going to be able to replace him, but I feel confident in the group that we have. We have some young guys, we have some guys who have played a lot of football and good football. So, the expectation is to go out there and go play well."
