Ravens Have Potential Roster Flaw
The Baltimore Ravens are among the top contenders for a Super Bowl in the NFL for the upcoming season, but with so many teams chasing a championship, one minor detail could make a massive difference.
No team is perfect, especially the Ravens. Baltimore's biggest flaw, according to Bleacher Report writer Moe Moton, is the team's lack of experience at the guard position.
"The Baltimore Ravens lost versatile offensive lineman Patrick Mekari in free agency. Last year, he started at left guard in most of the games," Moton wrote.
"This year, Andrew Vorhees is in line to start at left guard, while Daniel Faalele looks to improve in his second full year as a starter.
"Vorhees only started in three games last season. Faalele fared well as a pass-blocker, giving up one sack, but he committed six penalties, per Pro Football Focus.
"If Vorhees hadn't torn his ACL during the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, a team would've probably drafted him before the seventh round. Nonetheless, that early setback, coupled with his pro inexperience, leaves a question mark at left guard. The Ravens need Faalele to be cleaner with his execution."
The Ravens need to have a strong offensive line due to the team's commitment to the run game, which is led by running back Derrick Henry.
Henry can be one of the best running backs in the NFL, even at the tender age of 31, but he needs strong guards to help him achieve success. If Vorhees and Faalele can develop into a great guard tandem, Henry could have another fantastic season with the Ravens.
Henry's success will be key as the Ravens look to get further in the playoffs than they did a year ago, where they lost in the Divisional Round to the Buffalo Bills.
