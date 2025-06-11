Ravens OT Gaining Confidence Ahead of Year 2
Throughout his rookie season, Baltimore Ravens right tackle Roger Rosengarten developed into a very strong piece of the offensive line. From getting beat for a strip sack on his first NFL snap to shutting down some of the game's best pass rushers later on, his growth was incredibly impressive to witness.
Late in the season, though, he made a comment that one could interpret as a sign of low confidence.
During the regular season finale, Rosengarten shared a nice moment with Cleveland Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett, asking, "I know I'm a nobody, but if I could get that jersey after?" Garrett was quick to shut down that kind of self talk.
"Hey, you're in the league. Y'all winning games. Y'all looking great. You ain't never a nobody. I got you," Garrett said, as shown on HBO's "Hard Knocks."
Rosengarten almost certainly didn't mean that as a truly self-depreciating comment, but in case there was any doubt, his self talk now should put it to bed.
When asked about that interaction Tuesday, Rosengarten sounded like a player who was simply brimming with confidence ahead of his second season.
"'Nobody' was kind of a harsh word for myself," Rosengarten said. "I'd much rather say, 'I know I'm a rookie,' but you know, just going into this year, I'm going to play way more confident. We're going to go against a lot of good teams, a lot of good players, so I'm excited for it."
Rosengarten, the No. 62 overall pick in last year's draft out of Washington, finished the season with a 66.9 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, ranking 48th among 140 offensive tackles. It's a good start to his career, but of course, he knows he has a much higher ceiling than that.
