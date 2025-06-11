Ravens' John Harbaugh Shares OTA Injury Updates
Unlike most NFL teams, the Baltimore Ravens are wrapping up OTAs this week rather than jumping straight into mandatory minicamp. While they'll have to wait a bit longer to get into the real meat and potatoes of the offseason program, it could end up being for the best given their injury situation.
Speaking with reporters on Wednesday, head coach John Harbaugh confirmed that defensive backs Beau Brade and Chidobe Awuzie, both of whom missed the team's last two practices, are dealing with minor ankle injuries. He added that rookie edge rusher Mike Green is "fine," although the nature of his injury is less clear.
"Yeah, we had minor things like Beau had a minor ankle, I think Awuzie had a minor ankle. You know, stuff like that," Harbaugh said.
Brade, 23, was the final player to make the roster last season and the only undrafted free agent to do so. The former Maryland standout primarily played on special teams throughout his rookie season, logging just 11 defensive snaps.
Awuzie, 30, signed with the Ravens this offseason on a very team-friendly deal after the Tennessee Titans released him. The ninth-year pro has 66 pass breakups and seven interceptions throughout his career and gives the Ravens some much-needed depth at cornerback.
Green, 21, led all FBS players with 17 sacks last season at Marshall. He fell to the Ravens due to off-field concerns, but on the field, he has the potential to be a key part of the pass rush right away. However, he is the lone Ravens draft pick yet to sign his rookie deal.
The Ravens canceled their final OTA on Thursday, so they'll next take the field for the start of mandatory miniamp on Tuesday.
